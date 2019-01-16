Girl Scouts Release New Cookie

Former Junior Girl Scout Demetria Green and Brownie Jenna Meissner join the CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania to talk about the newest cookie!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The caramel chocolate chip is the latest cookie to roll out for 2019. The cookie features rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt. Even better? It's gluten-free and peanut-free. This option was not only important for a lot of the scouts, but also consumers with gluten sensitivity or allergies.

The three top cookies remain the same: Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites/ Samoas and Peanut Butter Patties/ Tagalongs. Thin Mints are only sold three months out of the year and it's the second highest-selling cookie in the country besides Oreo.

"Girl Scouts is the same and it changes. The best part about Girl Scouts is it develops leadership. At Girl Scouts we discover a strong sense of self, connect with other people, value the power of diversity and learn to take action when we see injustice," said Kim E. Fraites-Dow.

One of the scouts even helped our Monica Cryan with her forecast. Take a look!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to find out where you can get your hands on some cookies.