Philly Yoga Studio Welcomes Pigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pig yoga is now a thing! One Philadelphia yoga studio is opening it's doors to pigs and animal lovers for a unique workout experience.

Tuck, Barre and Yoga is hosting three pig yoga classes during the month of January, but owner Callie Kim says it is here to stay, with more classes coming next month.

Fairytail Acres the Rescue will bring six to ten pigs along with one goat to the West Philadelphia studio. The proceeds from each class will go to the rescue. The organization rescues pigs from unfair conditions and gives them a happily ever after.

The class will allow you to interact with the friendly piggies, take selfies with them and learn just how sweet they can be.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video