Gunman Dead after Hostage Situation at UPS Facility

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating the dramatic hostage situation at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey.

Police identified the gunman as 39 year-old William Owens of Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Officials say that it all started around 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning when Owens entered the UPS facility at 200 Birch Creek Road with a handgun and took two women hostage.

Police say that Owens had some kind of relationship with one of the women.

PHL17 was on the scene when police and other law enforcement closed down the streets and surrounding area around the building.

Officials say 32 UPS employees were shuttled from the scene.

Hostage negotiators made contact with Owens over the phone inside of the building as he held the women inside of a room.

Officials say that officers fired their weapons at Owens as he and those two women exited the building. They pronounced Owens dead at the scene. The two women he held hostage were not harmed.

UPS issued a statement saying all of its employees are accounted for and thanking law enforcement.