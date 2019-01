× Eagles Fans React to Loss Against New Orleans Saints

Sunday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints hit Eagles fans hard. Many of them were dreaming of another parade down Broad Street, but that won’t happen this year.

Some players also got on social media to express their love for their teammates and the work they put in to make it to the championships this year.