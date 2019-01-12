IN FOCUS: New Archives for City of Philadelphia, Please Touch Museum, and Blood Shortages

We start with a focus on a new state-of-the-art building in the City of Philadelphia housing thousands of archives including rare and unique documents and artifacts in Northern Liberties.

James Leonard, Esq. the Commissioner of Records for the City and Philadelphia County joins us on In Focus. He tells us how people can access information helpful in searching their genealogy, historical documents and see a myriad of items dating back to the 1800’s.

We turn to a segment on the Please Touch Museum and their new money exhibit. Museum CEO Patricia Wellenbach joins us to talk about how their “Cents and Sensibility” exhibit is teaching young children about the concepts of saving and investing. Hugh McStravick, PNC’s Vice President of Client and Community Relations shares why and how PNC is sponsoring the exhibit. And, we get a special visit from Please Touch Museum mascot Squiggles!

Next in our program, January is National Blood Donor Month. We’ll hear why donations are especially important this time of year and in short supply. And, we learn how blood donations are making a huge difference in the life of Temple University Student Kane Ivers-Osthus. He had a life-threatening reaction to a leukemia treatment and needed over 80 blood transfusions. His girlfriend Sarah Galbraith sprang into action, organizing a big blood drive at Temple University involving friends, family and the Temple Football Community.

And, in our Final Word we get an update on the adorable new police K-9 named Blue who has just joined the Haddonfield Police Department. Officer Blue, a ten-month old bloodhound was hired out of a liter of a dozen bloodhound puppies. We’ll show you just how cute he is playing with his new toys and let you know when he will start getting his official police training. He’s the very first canine in Haddonfield police history. “In Focus” airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.