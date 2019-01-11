Upgrade Your Wellness Routine in 2019!

A new year means it’s time to upgrade our wellness routines!

If you’re looking for a new line of clothes to wear while exercising, Xersion has you covered! Check out the line at JCPenney.com.

With the arrival of cold weather, we all need a great moisturizer. Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray can help us spray our way to softer skin, and it’s only $10.99 at Drugstores

The cold air also does a number on our faces. If you need to hydrate your skin but don’t want to clog your pores, you’re in luck! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Foundation Sticks will help you do just that, and they’re only $14.99 at neutrogena.com

Looking for a new cologne for yourself or the man in your life? Blueprint Cologne by Dollar Shave Club will be your scent in 2019. dollarshaveclub.com

