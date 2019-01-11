Transgender woman claims casino guard confronted her for using women’s restroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. — Rarely a week goes by that Alexus Tate isn't feeling lucky, which means a lot of trips to Gold Strike Casino in Tunica County.

"I go every week, every Sunday, every holiday," Tate told WREG.

Tate said she was there the day after Thanksgiving when a trip to the bathroom made her question her allegiance to the casino.

"The security guard stops me and says, 'You don't belong in there,'" Tate recalled.

Tate, who was born a man, said she went to the women's restroom as she's done for the past six years that she's identified as a woman.

Upon leaving the bathroom, Tate said a security guard demanded to see her ID.

"In front of everybody literally holds up her hand and goes like this to me, 'No! That's not how it goes.'"

Tate said a janitor at the casino confided in her about what the security guard was saying while she was in the bathroom.

"As you were walking in the bathroom, she stopped me and said, 'Why is it in there?'" Tate said the janitor told her.

Tate said she immediately went to other casino employees.

A friend who accompanied Tate to Gold Strike that day corroborated her account. Tate also provided WREG a voice message from the president of Gold Strike Casino in which he said the casino was investigating.

It was one of several phone calls she said she exchanged with the casino before they stopped calling in December.

In their last phone call, Tate said a casino representative was apologetic but told her the security guard wouldn't be fired.

"She offered me some free plays, some hotel. I'm like, I already get all of that stuff," Tate said.

What she wants more than anything else is the respect she thought she already had.

"I couldn't sleep," she said. "I've never been embarrassed like that before."

"Tears started falling down my eyes because it's like, it just hits me," she added.

Gold Strike's owner MGM Resorts sent WREG the following statement: