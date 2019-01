× Philly Home Show Opens this Weekend

The Philly Home Show opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend. It’s a chance for folks to see the latest home decor and more.

The show runs January 11th -13th & 18th -20th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHL17's Khiree Stewart previewed the event and interviewed Matt Blashaw, who is the host of HGTV's Yard Crashers.

Click here for more information on the Philly Home Show.