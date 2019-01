The Uptown String Band came to strut on set and sing the Eagles fight song for this Sunday’s game!

Jacky Bam Bam, radio DJ at 93.3 WMMR talked about the band’s 2019 New Years Day performance, “A Night To Dis-Member.” The group won the “Custard Award” for the “punniest” theme.

“We took over Broad Street, just like we’re going to take over New Orleans,” Jacky said.

His Sunday prediction: 31-28 in favor of the Eagles.