Meet Sam! This short little guy has a lot of spunk and loves belly rubs.

Sam, a long haired Dachshund mix, is both house and crate trained. He is also great with cats and other dogs. The little guy is super affectionate and enjoys napping with people, but when he isn't sleeping he loves to play.

The 1-year-old pup was found as a stray, but now lives with his foster dad as he waits to find his forever home.

Sam is with Tiny Paws Rescue, click here to learn more!