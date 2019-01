× YMCA’s Aquacize Program offers a different kind of Workout

The Christian Street YMCA offers Aquacize classes for adults.

Aquacize is a beginner to intermediate level water fitness class and is low impact to moderate pace.

This water exercise class includes warm-up, aerobic training, and cool down, along with strength, toning and flexibility in shallow water.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart stopped by the Christian Street YMCA to try their Aquacize class.

