When Looking For the Best Personal Trainer for You, Consider These Tips First

One of the best ways to work on your health and fitness is by getting a personal trainer. Working with a trainer can help keep you motivated and accountable in reaching your goals.

Once we’ve decided to look for one, we need to know what to look for to make sure you get training that will best help you reach your goals.

Gene Bonetti, fitness director from the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill gave us five tips to help make the selection process easier.

Tip One: Ask about the trainer’s credentials. Look for things like a background, or a degree in exercise science and find out about their specialties.

Tip Two: Interview the trainer. Make sure that you and your trainer are on the same page. Getting to know them and even watching them work in the gym can be helpful.

Tip Three: Find a trainer that listens to you. It is important for them to be attentive to your needs and goals.

Tip Four: Pick a trainer that has experience. You should find one that has worked with people to meet goals similar to yours.

Tip Five: Look for referrals. Somebody that people have worked with in the past may be more beneficial to bettering your fitness and health.