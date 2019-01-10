Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse Team Hosts Learn-To-Play Clinic in West Philly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - On Thursday, Philadelphia Wings players, dancers, and mascot Wingston hosted a learn-to-play lacrosse clinic in West Philadelphia. The goal was to teach over 80 youth players from the Kingsessing Roadrunners Lacrosse Club the fundamentals of lacrosse and help develop their skills.

The event was held at Independence Charter School West.

In conjunction with Lacrosse Week in Philadelphia and to continue their mission of growing the sport of lacrosse in the area, the Wings and Under Armour donated a variety of lacrosse equipment to the Roadrunners Lacrosse Club.

Players from the @NLLwings stopped by Independence Charter School West today to donate 15 full sets of LAX gear to the Kingsessing Roadrunners Lacrosse Club! Story tomorrow AM on @phl17 between 5-8am! pic.twitter.com/L2jUeSnZgU — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) January 10, 2019

The Wings invite fans to participate in an equipment drive at their home game at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, January 12 at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used equipment to the game and in return will receive a ticket voucher to a Wings game this season. All equipment collected will be donated to the Philadelphia Lacrosse Association (PLA), the local US Lacrosse Chapter.

In partnership with the US Lacrosse Convention, lacrosse enthusiasts can purchase a general admission ticket to LaxCon’s Fan Fest and a reserved seat to the Wings-Swarm game on Saturday, January 12 at 7 p.m. for just $23. These combo tickets are on sale now at WingsLAX.com.

Single game tickets are on sale now at WingsLAX.com or by calling 215-952-LAX1. Fans can also follow the team @NLLWings to receive behind the scenes information as the team continues its home season at the Wells Fargo Center.