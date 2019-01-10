Hosting An Eagles Watch Party? Herr’s Will Hook You Up

Posted 8:55 AM, January 10, 2019

Herr’s Potato Chips has everything you need to get ready for the Birds playoff game! Peter Graziano joined us to show how you can take game day to the next level.

Graziano said the most important part of your party is the menu.

Here's his three top tips:

1. Keep it simple. Avoid trying new, difficult recipes and get any hot foods like wings or pizza delivered right to your house.

2. Give your guests variety.

3. Have all the game day staples like traditional taco dip or buffalo chicken dip.

