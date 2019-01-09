Philly’s First “Board Game Café” Opens in Fairmount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - If you're looking to cure the winter blues with something fun this weekend - head to Fairmount and try out Thirsty Dice, which is Philadelphia's first board game café.

PHL17's Matt Alba spoke with owner Matt Hendrix about the shop's offerings and why they chose Fairmount Avenue and 17th Street for their first location. Hendrix says to roll in for great games, local craft beers, coffee from Herman’s, cocktails, milkshakes, and a comfy menu of sharing snacks, sweets, mac’n’cheese, french bread pizzas, and more.

For $5 per-person, you can play games for 2.5 hours.