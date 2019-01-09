Philly’s First “Board Game Café” Opens in Fairmount

Posted 7:08 PM, January 9, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - If you're looking to cure the winter blues with something fun this weekend - head to Fairmount and try out Thirsty Dice, which is Philadelphia's first board game café.

PHL17's Matt Alba spoke with owner Matt Hendrix about the shop's offerings and why they chose Fairmount Avenue and 17th Street for their first location. Hendrix says to roll in for great games, local craft beers, coffee from Herman’s, cocktails, milkshakes, and a comfy menu of sharing snacks, sweets, mac’n’cheese, french bread pizzas, and more.

For $5 per-person, you can play games for 2.5 hours.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s