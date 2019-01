Construction for Hersheypark’s highly-anticipated Chocolatetown is set to start.

The $150 million dollar expansion project stretches across 23 acres and will feature restaurants, a new entrance gate and the park's one hundred year old carousel. It's also going to include a new roller coaster and a one-of-a-kind kisses fountain.

Chocolatetown is expected to open in the summer of 2020.