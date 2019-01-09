CPA John Heckler Answers Some of Our Most Taxing Tax Questions

Posted 8:43 AM, January 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42AM, January 9, 2019

Tax season is quickly approaching, amd CPA John Heckler has tips to help you through it!

He gives us all the points we need to consider when deciding whether to do them ourselves or go to a preparer.

All of your information reporting documents should arrive to you by January 31st. While you’re waiting for that, you can start gathering your other personal documents, such as charitable contributions, real estate taxes, or medical expenses.

Open filing season starts January 28th.

If you have questions or want more information, contact John Heckler’s firm at Heffler.com.

