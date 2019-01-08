The Academy of Natural Sciences Hosts “Xtreme Bugs”

If you’re fascinated by creepy crawlies- you’re going to love this.

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is in the final weeks of one of its most popular exhibits.

Xtreme Bugs features insects from monarch butterflies and bumblebees to cockroaches and blood-sucking bed bugs.

Some of the critters joined Nick Foley and Demetria Green today in the studio… and they had some interesting reactions to being up close and personal with the bugs.

The exhibit’s final weekend is January 19-20th, so get your tickets now! For more information, visit ansp.org.