× Philly Pretzel Factory brings back Dog Bone Pretzels

The Philly Pretzel Factory has brought back its dog bone-shaped Pretzels.

The chain started selling the dog bone pretzel last year when the Philadelphia Eagles went to the Super Bowl. The Eagles were known as underdogs and the pretzel was meant to incorporate that theme.

The stores recently brought back the pretzels after the Eagles made it to the NFL playoffs. This time, the snack is called "Top Dog" pretzels.