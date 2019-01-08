Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles Houses Vehicles Dating Back to 1700s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOYERTOWN, PA - A hidden gem of a museum, with some vehicles predating the United States, has been hiding in Boyertown since 1965!

The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles was established in 1965 by Paul and Erminie Hafer. Paul Hafer had a 57-year career of designing and building truck bodies at the Boyertown Auto Body Works, which was co-founded by his father B. Frank Hafer.

Their oldest vehicle is a sled which was made in Kutztown, PA in 1763!

The museum allows visitors to discover Pennsylvania’s transportation history and see vehicles of all types: gasoline, electric, and horse-drawn, including carriages, wagons, and sleighs. You will see "high wheelers” and “safety bicycles,” vehicle builder’s tools, and local historic roadside architecture.

The museum is housed in the former home of the Boyertown Auto Body Works, which had continuous operations on this site from 1872 – 1990, and retains the factory setting, making it a unique and interesting setting for the vehicles.