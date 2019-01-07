Woman Shot Leads Police to 2 Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman shot in the arm is a person of interest in a North Philadelphia triple shooting. Police say the injured woman changed her story multiple times.

It started just before 3 a.m., police were called to East Tioga about a woman shot in the arm.

Police took the 32-year-old woman to Temple University Hospital where they learned, that she believed she was shot near the intersection of Ontario and F Streets.

When police arrived to the area they found an Acura hatchback style vehicle still running in the middle of Ontario St, with a woman and a man, dead inside. Also in the vehicle were narcotics and on scene they also found a spent shell casing and a live bullet.

Investigators say the woman shot in the arm is a person they plan on questioning. Authorities say not only did she have conflicting stories, but she also did not mention the two people shot dead.

No word yet on the motive, but police do plan to use surveillance video to help them in their investigation.