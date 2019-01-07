Jahri Evans, part owner of the three-time Arena Bowl Champs, the Philadelphia Soul, and former NFL player, stopped by the PHL17 studios to talk about the Eagles huge win over Chicago in the wild card round. He is also uniquely qualified to help us look ahead to the Birds' next matchup with the New Orleans Saints, because he played for the Saints for 11 years. Jahri is a great guy who is very engaging on the air, and he had a lot of terrific things to say about the Eagles, and especially about Nick Foles. However he did say that he would still keep Carson Wentz as the future of the team. Jahri said the Eagles can beat the Saints...since he played for New Orleans, we did not ask him for an official prediction...but he did say that it COULD happen. He also gave his keys to an Eagles victory, and as you might imagine, many of them focus on Saints quarterback Drew Brees and what the Birds need to do to neutralize him and his big game skills. The Eagles and Saints meet up this Sunday down in New Orleans at the Superdome. Kickoff is set for 4:40 in the afternoon. Go Birds!
Soul Part-Owner and former New Orleans Saint Jahri Evans talks Eagles
-
Radio Personality and Chicago native Dave Cruise talks Eagles and Bears
-
Jason Kelce’s Lingering Effect on Mummers Since Eagles Super Bowl Parade
-
His friends dared him to eat a slug. He died 8 years later
-
Community rallies behind cancer survivor who says he was told to cover his face
-
California couple ‘adopted’ 93-year-old veteran after his town burned in wildfire
-
-
Family of the wrestler who was forced to cut his dreadlocks speaks out
-
Inside the secret U.S. military mission that found the Titanic
-
Groom to sue friends after wedding day prank lands him in hospital
-
All this man wants for Christmas is his two-front teeth, and he’s getting them
-
Paralyzed 8-year-old gifted new hunting gear to replace his stolen equipment
-
-
4th Annual “Unmasking the Legacy” Event Honors Local “Man and Woman of the Year” Candidates
-
Couples Boudoir at Allebach Photography
-
Farewell to Former President George H.W. Bush