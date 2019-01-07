Soul Part-Owner and former New Orleans Saint Jahri Evans talks Eagles

Posted 10:18 AM, January 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:21AM, January 7, 2019

Jahri Evans, part owner of the three-time Arena Bowl Champs, the Philadelphia Soul, and former NFL player, stopped by the PHL17 studios to talk about the Eagles huge win over Chicago in the wild card round.  He is also uniquely qualified to help us look ahead to the Birds' next matchup with the New Orleans Saints, because he played for the Saints for 11 years.  Jahri is a great guy who is very engaging on the air, and he had a lot of terrific things to say about the Eagles, and especially about Nick Foles.  However he did say that he would still keep Carson Wentz as the future of the team.  Jahri said the Eagles can beat the Saints...since he played for New Orleans, we did not ask him for an official prediction...but he did say that it COULD happen.  He also gave his keys to an Eagles victory, and as you might imagine, many of them focus on Saints quarterback Drew Brees and what the Birds need to do to neutralize him and his big game skills.  The Eagles and Saints meet up this Sunday down in New Orleans at the Superdome.  Kickoff is set for 4:40 in the afternoon.  Go Birds!

