Gran Caffe L'Aquila Prepares for Center City Restaurant Week

Center City Restaurant Week runs through January 13-25. Restaurants across Center City will offer three-course dinners for only $35 and three-course lunch for only $20.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart spent Monday morning at the Gran Caffe L’Aquila and showcased some of the menu items they plan to offer.

Click here for more information on Center City Restaurant Week and here for more information on Gran Caffe L'Aquila.