The Newest Fitness Trend: Strength By Zumba

If you’re looking to exercise more in the new year, listen up!

There’s a new trend in fitness classes that will help you work on your physical fitness, and better your body and heart health.

“Strong is the new skinny,” said Heather Williams Bloodworth, Managing Director, Programming for the Philadelphia Freedom Valley YMCA. “People associate being thin to being healthy, but strength training is an important part of any fitness routine because it helps with overall body health, bone and heart health, and it helps prevent the reduction of muscle loss as we age.”

Erika Landry, Fitness Instructor from the Y showed us some of the moves you can do in the new class, “Strong By Zumba.”

“A lot of times, people think strength training is only for a certain type of person. But, it’s so important for all ages,” said Bloodworth.

For more information on the YMCA and classes they offer, visit PhilaYMCA.org.