Longtime Philly radio personality (and Chicago native) Dave Cruise stopped by, in full Bears garb, to talk about this weekend's matchup between his hometown team, the Chicago Bears, and his adopted team, our Philadelphia Eagles. He and PHL17's Jason Lee first talked about Chicago beating Minnesota, which opened the door for the Eagles to get in the playoffs. Had the Bears lost to the Vikings, the Eagles would be on the outside looking in, and the Bears would be playing the Vikings again this weekend. Many feel that is a better matchup for Chicago. Dave talked about what the Eagles should fear about the Bears, but did acknowledge that playoff experience could come into play in this game. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky doesn't have any, and as we all know, Nick Foles and the Eagles have a ton after their long playoff run last year. Even though Dave is a Chicago guy, he still picked the Eagles to win a close game. He and Jason actually had the same score...Eagles will win 24-20. The Eagles and Bears play at Soldier Field in the windy city this Sunday afternoon in a wildcard weekend matchup. Kickoff is set for 4:40 PM. Let's go Birds!
Radio Personality and Chicago native Dave Cruise talks Eagles and Bears
