Tech Updates from Verizon with David Weissmann

*The following post is sponsored.

Tech expert David Weissmann is here to tell us about the latest tech updates from Verizon.

The Google Home Hub is great for when you are in the kitchen cooking and you don't want to get your hands dirty. It can help convert measurements and can help you learn to do things step-by-step. All you have to do is give it commands.

And on the Google Home Hub, you can use "Nest" to watch over the house and see who is at your front door.

From a phone perspective, the Google Pixel 3 is perfect. It let's you screen your calls and ask the person why they are calling. They also have a stand to charge your phone wirelessly. It also has a great portrait mode that has night sight.

For more information, go to verizonwireless.com or head to any Verizon store.