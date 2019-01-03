Michigan woman celebrates 100th birthday by going bowling

Posted 1:30 PM, January 3, 2019, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - A  Michigan woman celebrated her 100th birthday last week - by going bowling.

Marie Dennie still bowls every week.  She did take the sport up a little late in life though, after she was 70.

"I look forward to it every week," Dennie told WXMI. "I just can't wait."

Marie competes with a league at Westgate Bowl every Wednesday. She averages 120. Marie's son, Jerry, also bowls on the team. He joined when another member died seven years ago.

On her 100th birthday, she bowled with family. That day she scored a 131, 143 and 186.

Her secret to her longevity is more than just bowling. She says it is "God, coffee, chicken and fish, and laughing."

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s