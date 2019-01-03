× Investigation continues into Deadly Car Crash; Mummers Mourn Loss

Some of the victims of Wednesday morning’s car crash on Packer Avenue had ties to the mummers.

Around 1:45 Wednesday morning, police say that a 2014 white Audi sedan and a 2015 Acura RDX were headed in opposite directions on Packer Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of the Audi, 29-year-old Keith Campbell, crossed the median and struck the Acura head-on.

Four people were inside of the Acura at the time.

The three deceased were identified as 36-year-old Joseph Ferry, 35-year-old Kelly Wiseley, and 31-year-old Dennis Palandro.

Medics transported Palandros wife, Nicole, to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. At last check, she is expected to survive.

Medics also transported the driver of the white Audi sedan, 29-year-old Keith Campbell, to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Police say he had multiple stab wounds and they even found a bloody knife in his car. Investigators think Campbell may have stabbed himself. Police say he is expected to survive.

Campbell is facing several charges, including four counts of an accident involving death or bodily injury.

Palandro is the son of the captain of the South Philadelphia String Band.

On Facebook, the band released a statement saying they are deeply saddened at the loss of their family members.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the Palandro family.