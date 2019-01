*The following post is sponsored.

Allie Roomberg of Baking A Moment is a former pastry chef who you can always find puttering in her kitchen making beautiful, decadent baked goods. Allie shares easy to follow recipe ideas, that transform the most basic ingredients into show-stopping desserts! For Allie, the joy her creations bring to her loved ones is truly rewarding.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information, go to BakingaMoment.com.