2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade at the 2019 Mummers Parade

Posted 9:48 AM, January 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11AM, January 3, 2019

Love the 2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade?  Then you came to the right place.   We’ve got 2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade’s 2019 Mummers Parade performance video of their “Assassins Creed, the Secret Crusade” theme and some photos below.  We’ve also got a great big 2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).

