Landi Comics at the 2019 Mummers Parade

Love the Landi Comics? Then you came to the right place. We’ve got the Landi Comics 2019 Mummers Parade performance and some photos below. We’ve also got a great big Landi Comics Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video