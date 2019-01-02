× 3 Dead; 2 Critically Injured in South Philly Car Crash

Three people are dead and two others were critically injured in a car crash Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. at the 600 block of Packer Avenue. Witnesses told police that the driver of a white sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an SUV head-on.

Police say that four people were inside of the SUV. Three of them were pronounced dead. Medics transported the fourth person to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Medics also transported the driver of the white sedan to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the sedan had multiple stab wounds. They also found a knife with blood inside of the car.

Investigators also say that one of the victims inside of the SUV was wearing a shirt with a string band logo. No word on whether that person is a mummer.