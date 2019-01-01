VOTE: 2019 Mummers String Band Viewers’ Choice Award

Posted 5:00 PM, January 1, 2019, by

Which Mummers String Band performance was your favorite in 2019? Use the form below to vote. Need to see a performance again?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

20 comments

  • Dottie Paulson Chartreau

    love The mummers! Keep it up everyone! You being such joy to soo many people. keep the Tradition Alive! Xo

    Reply
  • Raymond E Frank

    Young Jake of Duffy was outstanding performance for stepping up in his Father ‘s foot steps shows that the Mummers spirit will go on for a very long time

    Reply
  • Happenin'

    Too bad we couldn’t pick Best Captain or I’d have picked Jake, from Duffy.

    So instead, I picked Duffy, for Best String Band, to show my solidarity to the Mummers, for the Mummers!

    To me Jake best represents the best example of how to define Mummers to those unfamiliar.

    Mummery is held within ones’ heart.

    Reply
  • Donna

    I voted for Duffy. This band stepped up to the plate from the minute their captain Ted Kurdrick passed away. They and many other mummers from various groups showed up to play outside of the viewing. They helped Ted’s son Jake, coached and encouraged him and supported his Mom who is also a member. A young boy lost his father and best friend. Those images of him placing those flowers in the Captain’s box and looking up to heaven will remain in our memories for a very long time. They will also remain in Jake and his family member’s hearts forever.

    Reply
  • Robin Frederick-Reed

    It was so nice to see a theme for faith and religion! I loved it when they released the white doves! Simply beautiful! :)

    Reply
  • lizardhvn

    Fralinger’s performance was professional music sounded great and from our view point everything moved flawlessly. The young Marshall was super professional and on point too!

    Reply
  • Sharon

    Little Jake is a rising star. I hope we keep seeing him for years to come. 💖
    Mummers is the best Philly Tradition. It’s great to see it passed on generation to generation.

    Reply
  • Denise Presock

    Jakes did do a great job, it was hard to choose this year, but my favorite were several but Quackery City was out standing. Goodo luck to all the clubs.

    Reply