Which Mummers String Band performance was your favorite in 2019? Use the form below to vote. Need to see a performance again?
VOTE: 2019 Mummers String Band Viewers’ Choice Award
-
VOTE: 2019 Mummers Fancy Brigade Viewers’ Choice Award
-
Where’s the Mummers Web Stream and other Frequently Asked Mummers 2019 Questions
-
2019 Mummers Parade Order of March and Themes
-
2019 Mummers Scoring Sheets Download
-
2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Photo Gallery 12
-
-
2019 Mummers Parade Brochure
-
2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Photo Gallery 1
-
2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Photo Gallery 11
-
2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Photo Gallery 3
-
2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Photo Gallery 2
-
-
2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Photo Gallery 7
-
2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Photo Gallery 6
-
2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade Photo Gallery 5
20 comments
Dottie Paulson Chartreau
love The mummers! Keep it up everyone! You being such joy to soo many people. keep the Tradition Alive! Xo
Raymond E Frank
Young Jake of Duffy was outstanding performance for stepping up in his Father ‘s foot steps shows that the Mummers spirit will go on for a very long time
Happenin'
Too bad we couldn’t pick Best Captain or I’d have picked Jake, from Duffy.
So instead, I picked Duffy, for Best String Band, to show my solidarity to the Mummers, for the Mummers!
To me Jake best represents the best example of how to define Mummers to those unfamiliar.
Mummery is held within ones’ heart.
Mauree
Woodland was awesome. Especially how they turned from black and white to color.
Denise
Duffy deserves to win this award….Jake did a fantastic job for his daddy! What a strong, mature young man he is!
Denise
Duffy!!!!! Jake did a fantastic job stepping in for his daddy! What a strong, mature young man!
Donna
I voted for Duffy. This band stepped up to the plate from the minute their captain Ted Kurdrick passed away. They and many other mummers from various groups showed up to play outside of the viewing. They helped Ted’s son Jake, coached and encouraged him and supported his Mom who is also a member. A young boy lost his father and best friend. Those images of him placing those flowers in the Captain’s box and looking up to heaven will remain in our memories for a very long time. They will also remain in Jake and his family member’s hearts forever.
Joanne
I chose Duffy because there isnt a vote for best captain. He did fabulous!!!
Robin Frederick-Reed
It was so nice to see a theme for faith and religion! I loved it when they released the white doves! Simply beautiful! :)
Luke
Love the mummers! It was so hard to choose which one to vote for!
lizardhvn
Fralinger’s performance was professional music sounded great and from our view point everything moved flawlessly. The young Marshall was super professional and on point too!
Carolyn VanHekle
Woodland did an amazing job today. Music was strong, costumes amazing and a strong performance.
Sharon
Little Jake is a rising star. I hope we keep seeing him for years to come. 💖
Mummers is the best Philly Tradition. It’s great to see it passed on generation to generation.
Denise Presock
Jakes did do a great job, it was hard to choose this year, but my favorite were several but Quackery City was out standing. Goodo luck to all the clubs.
Julie Irons
Awesome to see my son with his Uptown family and their dismembering performance !!!!
Michael Lafferty
Teddy is looking down on Jake proudly. Great job
Kathie Phillips
Ferko is my #1 but Uptown is my #2
Dorothy Boring
Greater Kensington was the very best of the string bands! Loved how they portrayed Jesus Christ :-)
A .Wiltbanks
South Philly String Band.
Donna Messmer
Greater Kensington was my favorite. Truly original!