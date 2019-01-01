VOTE: 2019 Mummers Fancy Brigade Viewers’ Choice Award

Which Mummers Fancy Brigade performance was your favorite in 2019? Use the form below to vote. Need to see a performance again?
8 comments
Dorothy Boring
Awesome~!
Dorothy Boring
I loved how the Golden Crown Brigade showed good winning against evil~!
MELLINA LEARY
Golden Crowns did an awesome job!
Patricia Carangi
So far golden crown can’t be beat this year .
Patricia Bilger
Love the reality of the costumes and thought their whole presentation was Great.💗
Shannon Kadtke
I loved the costumes and the creativity that went into this performance! 😍🏆🌟😎👍
Mary E
Incredible performance to start the show. Set the mark for all and was not outperformed. Bagpipes, choreography, constant motion, effects and theme were all the best of the night!
Faith Keiser
The Greatest Showman music and creativity of the Once UponA Dream theme of the Saturnalians was only rivaled by the awesome Vikings and the Galactic circus. But there were so many AMAZING INCREDIBLE performances too numerous to mention. The show atthe Convention Center was a spectacular feast for the senses!