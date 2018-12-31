× WMMR’s Jacky Bam Bam Talks About His Many Years As A Mummer

WMMR DJ Jacky Bam Bam has another passion, besides rock and roll music. The Mummers. He recently spent some time with PHL17’s Jason Lee at the WMMR studios in Bala Cynwyd, and talked about why he loves Mummery so much. Jacky is unique as a Mummer, because he has done so much. He began in the Comics, went to the Fancy Brigades where he won three first prizes, and these days he is a member of the Uptown String Band out of Bucks County. Jacky is on from 7 til Midnight on ‘MMR, and he incorporates the Mummers into his nightly show. You will love how Jacky said he would describe the Mummers Parade to someone from outside of the Philly area. Jacky’s love of the Mummers is deep…it goes back many years. He became a Mummer when he was a kid, and he hopes to help usher the next generation of Mummery into this amazing and fun hobby. Look for Jacky marching with the Uptown String Band, on PHL17’s broadcast of the 2019 Sugarhouse Casino Mummers Parade…on air, and streaming all over the world at PHL17.com. And check Jacky out weeknights from 7 til midnight as he plays some great rock, and struts too, on 93.3 WMMR.