Temple Univ. Professor Dr. Frank Farley Talks Achieving Those New Year’s Resolutions

It’s time to start making New Year’s Resolutions, and tackling them in 2019!

Dr. Frank Farley, Temple University professor and psychologist says that the ending of one year and the beginning of another is natural point to take control of your life. It’s a good time to evaluate the positives and negatives to make decisions about your life and future.

Dr. Farley shares the RESOLVE model, in which the steps outline an process that will help you achieve your goals in the new year.

The steps are as follows: Set realistic goals for 2019, evaluate your progress, share your plans and efforts with others, stay optimistic, create lists, value what you’re doing, and embrace change.