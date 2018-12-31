Jason Kelce’s Lingering Effect on Mummers Since Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, PA - After wearing an Avalon String Band Mummers suit to the Eagles Super Bowl parade last February, Jason Kelce helped boost the club's revenue for the year.

Bobby Coyle is the business manager for the Avalon String Band and said they doubled their revenue for the year, played more shows than ever, and will fill all 67 suits this New Year's Day at the Sugarhouse Casino Mummers Parade.

Kelce sat down with PHL17's Matt Alba to talk about the ways his last minute decision to wear the suit helped all Mummers, not just members of Avalon.