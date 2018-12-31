The City of Philadelphia released the 2019 Mummers Parade road closures. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the parade.

From 3 AM until the parade’s conclusion:



– Market Street (15th – 16th Street)

– 15th Street ( Arch to Chestnut Street)

– JFK Blvd (15th – 21st Street)

From 7 AM until the parade’s conclusion:

– Broad Street ( S. Penn Square – Washington Ave)

– Washington Ave (12th – 18th St)

Additional Parking Restrictions

Temporary No Parking Zones

JFK Blvd from Juniper to 15 th Street (SOUTH SIDE)

Street (SOUTH SIDE) JFK Blvd from Broad to 16 th Street

Street Juniper Street from JFK to South Penn Square

South Penn Square from Juniper to 16 th Street (SOUTH SIDE)

Street (SOUTH SIDE) Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16 th to 19 th Street

to 19 Street North Broad Street from Cherry to JFK Blvd (WEST SIDE)

15 th Street from Race to JFK Blvd

Street from Race to JFK Blvd 16 th Street from Chestnut to Race

Street from Chestnut to Race 17 th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow

Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow 18 th Street from Race to Ludlow

Street from Race to Ludlow 19 th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut

Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Cherry Street from 15 th to 17 th

to 17 Arch Street from 15 th to 17 th

to 17 Washington Ave from 12 th to 18 th

to 18 Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth

Public Transportation

Due to event-related street closures, event-goers are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street Subway and Market-Frankford Line to access the area.

Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website, www.septa.org.