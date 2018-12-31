The City of Philadelphia released the 2019 Mummers Parade road closures. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the parade.
From 3 AM until the parade’s conclusion:
– Market Street (15th – 16th Street)
– 15th Street ( Arch to Chestnut Street)
– JFK Blvd (15th – 21st Street)
From 7 AM until the parade’s conclusion:
– Broad Street ( S. Penn Square – Washington Ave)
– Washington Ave (12th – 18th St)
Additional Parking Restrictions
Temporary No Parking Zones
- JFK Blvd from Juniper to 15th Street (SOUTH SIDE)
- JFK Blvd from Broad to 16th Street
- Juniper Street from JFK to South Penn Square
- South Penn Square from Juniper to 16th Street (SOUTH SIDE)
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 19th Street
- North Broad Street from Cherry to JFK Blvd (WEST SIDE)
- 15th Street from Race to JFK Blvd
- 16th Street from Chestnut to Race
- 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow
- 18th Street from Race to Ludlow
- 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut
- Cherry Street from 15th to 17th
- Arch Street from 15th to 17th
- Washington Ave from 12th to 18th
- Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth
Public Transportation
Due to event-related street closures, event-goers are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street Subway and Market-Frankford Line to access the area.
Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website, www.septa.org.