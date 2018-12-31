2019 Mummers Parade Road Closures

Posted 10:05 AM, December 31, 2018, by

The City of Philadelphia released the 2019 Mummers Parade road closures. Here’s what you need to know ahead of the parade.

From 3 AM until the parade’s conclusion:

– Market Street (15th – 16th Street)

– 15th Street ( Arch to Chestnut Street)

– JFK Blvd (15th – 21st Street)

From 7 AM until the parade’s conclusion:

– Broad Street ( S. Penn Square – Washington Ave)

– Washington Ave (12th – 18th St)

Additional Parking Restrictions
Temporary No Parking Zones

  • JFK Blvd from Juniper to 15th Street (SOUTH SIDE)
  • JFK Blvd from Broad to 16th Street
  • Juniper Street from JFK to South Penn Square
  • South Penn Square from Juniper to 16th Street (SOUTH SIDE)
  • Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 19th Street
  • North Broad Street from Cherry to JFK Blvd (WEST SIDE)
  • 15th Street from Race to JFK Blvd
  • 16th Street from Chestnut to Race
  • 17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow
  • 18th Street from Race to Ludlow
  • 19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut
  • Cherry Street from 15th to 17th
  • Arch Street from 15th to 17th
  • Washington Ave from 12th to 18th
  • Broad Street from Arch to Ellsworth

Public Transportation
Due to event-related street closures, event-goers are encouraged to use the SEPTA Broad Street Subway and Market-Frankford Line to access the area.

Bus detours, alerts and general information can be found on SEPTA’s website, www.septa.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s