Thousands of people are expected to attend the Sugarhouse Casino Mummers Parade to see the different brigades strut down Broad Street.

For one family, the parade has a very special meaning. Kevin P. Spiers passed away suddenly in 2011 after a tragic accident. He donated his organs to help others.

Kevin also loved to celebrate New Year’s Day with his friends at the Mummers Parade. His family created The Spiers Strutters in honor of his legacy.

Click here to learn more about Gift Of Life.