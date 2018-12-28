Adopt A Pet: Demi

This sweet, gentle lady is a Boxer mix and looking for her forever home.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Demi comes as a stray from Puerto Rico and has been with her foster mom since October. She has yet to find a forever home and no one can understand why!

She is potty trained and knows how to sit, wait and come. She is a very smart girl who is great with other dogs. She is young and playful, but loves to snuggle, especially with her favorite blanket.

Demi would do best in a home without cats.

To learn more or to adopt Demi, visit Fassa's Friends Boxer Rescue.