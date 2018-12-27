× White Dog Cafe Plans Annual New Year’s Pajama Brunch

The White Dog Cafe in Haverford is planning for their annual New Year’s Pajama Brunch.

This year, they are partnering with Bucks County-based Justin Jean Pajamas to help raise funds for Alpha Bravo Canine. They provide trained service dogs to U.S military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and other combat-related disabilities.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for more information on White Dog Cafe and reservations for the event.