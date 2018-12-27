White Dog Cafe Plans Annual New Year’s Pajama Brunch

Posted 4:44 AM, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 04:43AM, December 27, 2018

The White Dog Cafe in Haverford is planning for their annual New Year’s Pajama Brunch.

This year, they are partnering with Bucks County-based Justin Jean Pajamas to help raise funds for Alpha Bravo Canine. They provide trained service dogs to U.S military veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and other combat-related disabilities.

Click here for more information on White Dog Cafe and reservations for the event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s