Weekend Philler Episode 310: Holiday Extravaganza!

On Weekend Philler Episode 310, it's our 2018 Holiday Extravaganza!!! We take a look at some highlights at Christmas Village in Philadelphia, attend Meor at Temple University's Dreidel Spin-off, raise money for Code Blue in Cumberland County at Glasstown Brewing Company's Ornament Hunt, check out all of the different kinds of trees that Philly Christmas Trees has to offer, and take a tour of Yuletide at Winterthur Museum, Garden & Library!
