Christmas Village on Weekend Philler

Christmas Village is a traditional German Village located in LOVE Park in Philadelphia from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. The village features around 80 vendors from all over the world selling a vast variety of food, drinks, and gifts.

Tobi Fischer, Christmas Village’s PR and Social Media Manager and village expert, reveals that his favorite store in the village is the Käthe Wohlfahrt German Market, which sells ornaments, decorations and other Christmas-themed decor. He claims that it is the best place to find presents for your parents and friends. His favorite food spot is Baked Cheese Haus, which makes the legendary Raclette sandwich. His third favorite of all of the vendors is Herrnhuter, which sells the traditional Moravian star, which is displayed on the top of each of the huts in the village.

The possibilities of what you will find in the Village is endless, but you are guaranteed to find gifts that you would never find in the mall, since many of these things are handmade from around the world. So be sure to check out Christmas Village for your family’s unique gifts this year!