IN FOCUS: Homelessness, Hunger, and Kwanzaa

The Rooster Restaurant and Temple University Food Pantry Help to Combat Hunger, Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble celebrate Kwanzaa, and we wrap up the show with a surprise visit from the Grinch himself who causes a stir on this week’s In Focus.

A local Philadelphia restaurant and major University in our area are helping others during the holidays and year-round. And, we gather for a Kwanzaa Celebration to learn the history of Kwanzaa, how and why it’s celebrated. First up on In Focus the Temple University food pantry called the Cherry Pantry. Dr. Michelle Martin, Ph.D. and student worker Alexis Culp join us to talk about its mission and how the pantry is serving a very important purpose by helping students who don’t have enough to eat.

Next, we are joined by John Nicolo, general manager of the Rooster Restaurant. The deli-style restaurant is a partnership between Philadelphia’s legendary fried chicken-and-donuts purveyor, Federal Donuts. The Rooster`s profits go to Broad Street, which provides meals and essential services to those experiencing homelessness and hunger in Philadelphia.

And, Kwanzaa is celebrated on In Focus. The Dickerson Family including Ronsha, Wanda and Robert Dickerson join us from the Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble to tell us about the meaning of the week-long celebration and how Kwanzaa celebrates and honors African culture. “In Focus” airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.