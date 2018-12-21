Travel Beauty and Wellness with Valerie Greenberg

Lifestyle and beauty expert Valerie Greenberg has travel beauty and wellness information you need before the holidays! Please enable Javascript to watch this video "Let's start with gifts that your girlfriends can pamper themselves with," said Greenberg. Coper and Crane travel luxury gift set it perfect. It is TSA friendly and is perfect for a girl on the go. It is priced at $45 at coperandcrane.com.

The Garnier Whole Blends gift is also great for pampering. They are also donating $1 dollar of the proceeds through the end of the year to help children that are suffering through emergency situations. They hope to raise a minimum of $3.9 million. You can get this for $9.88 at Walmart.com or at Walmart stores.

And for your nails, ManiGlovz is perfect to use when getting you nails done. They are UV protective gloves that come in great patterns. You can get this at maniglovz.com for $24.