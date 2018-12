× The Olde Bar in Old City Unveils New Items for their Menu

The Olde Bar in Old City recently unveiled new items for their menu.

It’s a popular and historic restaurant that has a history of attracting well-known guests.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart met with their staff and they showed him how to make several of their items.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here to learn more about The Olde Bar.