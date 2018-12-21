A Philadelphia Staple: John’s Roast Pork Sandwich Shop

It’s a question that every Philadelphian has their own answer to: where can you get the best sandwich in the city?

Many people would answer that question with the iconic shop, John’s Roast Pork in South Philadelphia.

John Bucci Jr., the owner of the sandwich shop John’s Roast Pork set up on our kitchen set and talked about his world famous Italian Roast Pork, his legendary cheesesteak, and the history behind the sandwiches his family has been making since the 1930’s.

For more information including a full menu, visit JohnsRoastPork.com.