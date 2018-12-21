A Philadelphia Staple: John’s Roast Pork Sandwich Shop

Posted 9:09 AM, December 21, 2018, by

It’s a question that every Philadelphian has their own answer to: where can you get the best sandwich in the city?

Many people would answer that question with the iconic shop, John’s Roast Pork in South Philadelphia.

John Bucci Jr., the owner of the sandwich shop John’s Roast Pork set up on our kitchen set and talked about his world famous Italian Roast Pork, his legendary cheesesteak, and the history behind the sandwiches his family has been making since the 1930’s.

For more information including a full menu, visit JohnsRoastPork.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s