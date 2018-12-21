2019 Mummers Parade Order of March and Themes

Here is the 2019 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade order for the various Mummers groups will appear and their theme in the 2019 Mummers Parade. You can click on any group below and be taken to their PHL17 archive for that group that will contain many years of photos and videos. The parade starts at 9am on January 1st, 2019 and will flow as follows.
Fancy Division
Wench Division
- Americans Wench Brigade
- Cara Liom Wench Brigade
- Oregon Wench Brigade
- Bryson Wench Brigade
- O’Malley Wench Brigade
- Riverfront Wench Brigade
- Saints Wench Brigade
- Froggy Carr Wench Brigade
Comic Division
String Band Division
- Greater Kensington String Band “Amen!”
- Durning String Band “Sea You Later”
- Pennsport String Band “‘Midnight Madness at the Art Museum”
- Broomall String Band “The Last Masqued Parade”
- Greater Overbrook String Band “Spirits of the Canyon”
- Aqua String Band “Primal Kingdom”
- Hegeman String Band “Welcome to the HegemINN”
- Uptown String Band “A Night to Dismember”
- Avalon String Band “Hillbilly Hootenanny”
- Duffy String Band “Duffy Wins a No-Belle Prize”
- Polish American String Band “Best Western”
- South Philadelphia String Band “A Brazilian to One”
- Fralinger String Band “Paradise”
- Ferko String Band “The World Renowned Ferko Circus”
- Woodland String Band “Into the Woods”
- Quaker City String Band “Last but Naut Least”
Fancy Brigades
- Satin Slipper Fancy Brigade “Clans of Scotland: Search for the Aurora Borealis”
- Golden Crown Fancy Brigade “Fall From Grace”
- Clevemore Fancy Brigade “Be Our Guest”
- South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade “The Galactic Circus: Coming to a Planet near You”
- Saturnalian Fancy Brigade “Once Upon A Dream”
- Spartans Fancy Brigade “La Celebracion de los muertos”
- Purple Magic “How Sweet it is”
- 2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade “Assassins Creed, the Secret Crusade”
- Avenuers Fancy Brigade “Reflections of China”
- Shooting Stars Fancy Brigade “Great Spirit: Legend of the Dream Catcher”
- Jokers Fancy Brigade “Puppetry in the Making”
- Downtowners Fancy Brigade “This is Halloween”