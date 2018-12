× Operation Warm Provides Coats for Kids

As we near closer to winter and the temperatures continue to drop, some people are making sure that less fortunate kids are staying warm.

Operation Warm gave away hundreds of coats to kids at the Martin Luther King Recreational Center in North Philly.

Operation Warm makes and hands out thousands of coats to kids across the country each year.

Click here to learn more about Operation Warm.