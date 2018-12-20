Federal Donuts Offering the ‘Sixmas’ for the Holiday Season

Instead of cookies for Santa this year, try donuts. From now until Christmas Eve Federal Donuts is offering holiday themed treats.
The fancy donuts are referred to as the 'Sixmas' are all inspired by the holiday season.
The six limited-time flavors include...
Eggnog - non-alcoholic, of course.
Sugar Plum – a tart golden plum glaze dusted with sparkling purple sugar
Frosty The Donut – vanilla cream glaze topped with coconut shavings & a dusting of confectioners sugar
Fruitcake – sugar glazed and topped with a traditional holiday fruit mixture
White Chocolate Peppermint – red white chocolate glaze topped with crushed candy canes and mint chocolate on a chocolate cake donut
Gingerbread Man – coffee glaze topped with a cream cheese ring & gingerbread streusel
