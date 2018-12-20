Federal Donuts Offering the ‘Sixmas’ for the Holiday Season

Posted 10:43 AM, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:46AM, December 20, 2018

Instead of cookies for Santa this year, try donuts. From now until Christmas Eve Federal Donuts is offering holiday themed treats.

The fancy donuts are referred to as the 'Sixmas' are all inspired by the holiday season.

The six limited-time flavors include...

Eggnog  - non-alcoholic, of course.

Sugar Plum – a tart golden plum glaze dusted with sparkling purple sugar

Frosty The Donut – vanilla cream glaze topped with coconut shavings & a dusting of confectioners sugar

Fruitcake – sugar glazed and topped with a traditional holiday fruit mixture

White Chocolate Peppermint – red white chocolate glaze topped with crushed candy canes and mint chocolate on a chocolate cake donut

Gingerbread Man – coffee glaze topped with a cream cheese ring & gingerbread streusel

To learn more or to place an order click here.

 

